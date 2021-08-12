GCSEs: 'A strong set of results' at Sir Thomas Fremantle School, Winslow

Students at Sir Thomas Fremantle School, in Winslow are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

A school spokesman said: "We are pleased that, despite the challenges of the past months, the hard work of all of our students across the breadth of their courses has been recognised.

"All staff at Sir Thomas Fremantle School are enormously proud of what our students achieve.

A delighted Zoe Hunter

"We feel confident that students will leave us, not only with a strong set of results, but also with the skills necessary to contribute to society and thrive in it.

"Many are continuing to join us in our thriving sixth form."

Eighty-five per cent of students achieved five GCSEs graded at 4 or above, and 82 per cent of the cohort achieved five GCSEs graded at 4 or above including English and Maths. Thirty-five per cent of all entries were graded at 7 or above.

Particular success stories include Simon Eccles, who achieved nine Grade 9s and two Grade 8s, Scarlett Young, with four Grade 9, two Grade 8s and four Grade 7s, and Honey Bussell who achieved four Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and one Grade 6.

Matt Streeter, Charlie Griffin and Julien Marina open their GCSE results

Headteacher Neale Pledger, said: “I am delighted for the students. They have done so well in such challenging circumstances. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the teachers and students.

"We have a lot to be proud of at this school, and this set of results adds another layer to our success.”

Smiles from Kyla Dean and Beth Davies

Riley Firth opens his GCSE results