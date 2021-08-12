Akeley Wood School students are celebrating excellent GCSE results today – the fourth year of improvement in a row for the school.

Akeley is a non-selective independent school. The level of ‘value’ a school adds to a students’ education is called the Value Added Score and Akeley’s VA score has increased for the fourth year in a row, with students now achieving almost a full a grade higher than expected for their ability.

Many students achieved straight 9 - 7 grades with one student, Eve, achieving straight 9s.

The results showed 49 per cent of grades were at at 9 - 7 (A**/A*/A), 90 per cent of grades at 5 and over and 98 per cent of grades were at 4 and over.

Head of School Kate Carr said: “We are very proud of how hard the students have worked for their GCSEs over the last three years, both whilst in school and when learning at home.

"These incredible results are a testimony to the commitment of pupils and teachers to maintain the highest standards of education, and our commitment as a school to providing an uninterrupted education during the pandemic.

"We cannot wait to open AW6 in September and see the students continue to thrive and grow throughout their sixth form studies.”

1. Akeley Wood students celebrated excellent GCSE results today Buy photo

2. Happy faces on GCSE results day at Akeley Wood School Buy photo

3. Akeley’s Value Added score has increased for the fourth year in a row Buy photo

4. Akeley Wood students receive their GCSE results Buy photo