GCSEs: Buckingham's Royal Latin students celebrate excellent results

Buckingham's Royal Latin School is delighted to have received a very positive set of results today, Thursday, August 12.

Results this year were calculated on the basis of grades calculated by teachers who assessed a range of students’ work. These grades were then quality assured both internally by schools and by the exam boards.

Given the impact of Covid again this year, all Bucks grammar schools have decided not to publish percentage figures. They say the different model of assessment this year means that year-on-year comparisons are unhelpful and not a fair comparative analysis of students’ performance.

The Royal Latin School, Buckingham

Royal Latin headteacher David Hudson said: “Because of the impact of Covid, this group of students have had to cope with nearly two years of disrupted learning and the loss of 22 weeks of face-to-face teaching.

"To see them coming through with such outstanding grades is a testament to their resilience and ability to respond so positively to changing circumstances. Students have worked incredibly hard and they should receive credit for such thoroughly well-deserved results.

"These results are a tribute, not only to the hard work and commitment of our students, but also to the professionalism of the school’s teachers. They put in countless extra hours to ensure that students were able to receive every opportunity to show their true ability.

"I am delighted that the vast majority of students will now be able to move on to their chosen A-level courses here at the Latin, and we look forward to further success for them over the next two years.”

Head of Year 11, Carly Flanagan,said: “I am so proud of our students and really pleased that the commitment and dedication they have shown throughout both Years 10 and 11 have paid off.

"It has been an especially difficult year and their positivity and resilience have been phenomenal.