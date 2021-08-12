Happy students and staff at Sponne School, in Towcester, are celebrating another excellent set of GCSE results this year with many individuals achieving outstanding grades.

Despite another challenging year, with the cancellation of the summer exams for students and results being produced by teacher-assessed grades with external moderation from exam boards, overall results have remained very similar to previous years and most students continue to achieve high grades.

Among the many elated students celebrating today were James Lecoche, who achieved eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8, along with Ellina Hickman, Lucy Minns and Lotty Dawson who all gained at least nine Grade 8/9s.

GCSE results day at Sponne School, Towcester

Seb Nelson, Phoebe Anderson, Joseph Buckley, Emma Glanville, Madison Kingston, Eleanor McConnell, Josie Muggeridge and Elliot Woodward all gained eight Grade 8/9s, while Daniel Davies, Joe Furlong and Angela Morales Malagon achieved six or more top grades. Many others achieved multiple Grade 8/9’s within their results.

Headteacher Iain Massey said: “I am tremendously proud of the achievements of all of our students at Sponne School.

"No matter what their starting point when they arrive, the majority have made exceptional progress despite the disruption of the pandemic and, along with all my staff and governors I would like to congratulate them for working so hard and gaining what they deserved.”

Year 11 progress learning leader, Mr Hollamby, said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on a fantastic set of GCSE results.

"We are extremely proud of them all and these results reflect their hard work, resilience and ability to learn during an immensely difficult time.