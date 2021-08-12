The Buckingham School is today celebrating some of the most impressive GCSE results in the school’s history.

A school spokesman said: "Despite a challenging two years, our Year 11 students have exemplified The Buckingham School’s Virtues, and in particular Ambition and Resilience.

"It has been our absolute pleasure to celebrate these achievements with our students in person today. Well done to the class of 2021."

GCSE results day at The Buckingham School: Charlotte and Amelie Gregory

This year's students have achieved 66 Grade 9s, the highest grade achievable at GCSE, and 59 per cent of all GCSE grades were Grade 5 or above.

Results Day saw 66.9 per cent of students achieve five or more GCSEs at Grade 4 or above, including English and Maths, and 44.8 per cent of students achieved five or more GCSEs including English and Maths at Grade 5 or above

Individual success stories include:

Sophie Coombes, who achieved Grade 9s in English, Geography, Maths, Media, Food Technology, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as a Grade 7 in English Literature.

GCSE results day at The Buckingham School. From left: Eliza Da Nobrega, Will Eastwood, Sophie Knight and Sophie Coombes

Alysia Ryley, who achieved Grade 9s in English, History, Maths and Psychology, Grade 9/9 in Combined Science, Grade 8 in Spanish and English Literature and a Level 2 Distinction* in BTEC Drama.

William Eastwood, who achieved Grade 9s in English, Geography, Psychology, Biology, Physics and PE, as well as Grade 8s in Maths, English Literature and Chemistry.

Sophie Knight, who achieved Grade 9s in English, Psychology, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as Grade 8s in French, Maths, English Literature and PE.

Eliza Da Nobrega, who achieved Grade 9s in Maths, Psychology, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as a Grade 7 in English, Grade 8 in Geography and Grade 6 in English Literature.

Genevieve Commaille, who achieved Grade 9s in English, English Literature and Biology, as well as Grade 8s in Art, French, Geography, Chemistry and Physics and Grade 7 in Maths.

Maaz Athar, who achieved Grade 9s in Computer Science, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as Grade 8s in English and Maths, Grade 7 in English Literature, Grade 6 in Psychology and Grade 5 in Geography.

Headteacher Andy McGinnes said: “Following the wonderful results for our sixth form students, published on Tuesday, we are now enjoying a double celebration this week. Our BTEC Level 2 and GCSE results are outstanding, and incredible in the circumstances in which our students have achieved them.

"After a challenging year of uncertainty, these students took the challenge set by our Year 11 last year, and set even higher standards in our school.

"Even in remote learning, their engagement with the live lessons provided was fantastic and the vast majority coped incredibly well with the constant change seen in the last year.

"These results show that we live our vision of Success for All, through the hard work and diligence of our students and the incredible support from teachers and support staff.

"We can’t wait to see the majority of these students back here in September, in our sixth form. Well done to the class of 2021 -the whole community is proud of you.”