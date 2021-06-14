New recycled bench for eco-friendly Buckingham Primary School pupils

Buckingham Primary School pupils collected plastic waste as part of a project with a local housebuilder, and received a new recycled bench in return.

Barratt David Wilson Homes the developer of the nearby St Rumbold’s Fields estate partnered with the school to promote recycling in the run-up to World Environment Day on June 5.

Pupils were encouraged to collect plastic lid tops over a number of weeks to fill a ‘Zero Waste Box’ and were rewarded for their hard work with a bench made out of recycled plastic.

Buckingham Primary School children at their new bench made from recycled plastic

It is often assumed that plastic lids cannot be recycled and so they end up in landfill, in oceans or on beaches.

The ‘Zero Waste Boxes’ donated to the school allowed pupils to recycle 7,565 units of waste and learn about the importance of individual action to tackle plastic pollution.

Headteacher Sam Brewer said: “The plastic pollution crisis is incredibly important and we are passionate about teaching pupils from a young age to recycle, so we were more than happy to work with Barratt David Wilson Homes on this campaign.

"The pupils really enjoyed collecting plastic lid tops and encouraging their families to get involved too - it made recycling engaging and fun for the pupils.

Pupils collected plastic lid tops to fill a ‘Zero Waste Box’

"They are also very excited to use the recycled plastic bench, which we would like to thank Barratt David Wilson Homes for generously donating. It looks fantastic.”

The project formed part of a campaign run by Barratt David Wilson North Thames at schools across the northern Home Counties, with a total of 37,825 units of waste recycled.

Sales and marketing director Karly Williams said: “As a sustainable housebuilder, we wanted to work with Buckingham Primary School to encourage pupils to recycle.

"The amount of plastic lids that the school collected was very impressive and a reminder of the small steps we can take on an individual level which can have a larger impact.

Pupils recycled a total of 7,565 units of waste