Outstanding A-level results at independent school near Buckingham

Thornton College students have achieved outstanding results in their A Level and Vocational Qualifications, with all of them securing a place at their first-choice university.

Fifty-four per cent of all grades were A*/A or equivalent, 68 per cent of students achieved one or more A*/A grades or equivalent, and in nine A-level subjects 100 per cent of students achieved A*- B.

A school spokesman said: "Again this year, we have a number of students who have achieved straight As and A*s and we would like to congratulate in particular Janis for achieving four A*s, achieving a scholarship to study Architecture at the University of Bath; Abi for achieving three A*s to study Medicine at Newcastle; Shekinah who achieved three A*s to study Marketing and Management at Loughborough; Holly who achieved two A*s and two As to secure her place at Bristol to study Veterinary Science; and Asha for achieving two A*s and an A to study Law at King’s College London.

Thornton College students celebrate their A-level results

"All students secured their first-choice universities, pursuing courses including architecture, animal science, archaeological science, medicine, law, psychology, and veterinary science at a range of institutions including King’s College London, York, Nottingham, Bristol, Bath and Newcastle.

"Our students have yet again achieved fantastic results, enabling them to fulfil their ambitions and we are very proud of them."

Headteacher Val Holmes said: “The grades that each student received today are not just grades that have been plucked out of the air - they are evidence of hard work over the last two years and over many years to reach this point.

"As a school, we didn’t lose a single day of learning during lockdowns and restrictions and we believe this has paid off.

"The fact that each girl continued to attend live lessons every day via Zoom and submit work for marking and feedback tracks clearly the efforts and results over time, which has led to these outstanding results today.