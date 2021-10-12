The Buckingham School is celebrating a £2 million transformation that means it can now accommodate up to 210 pupils in each year group - making a total of 1,050 pupils in years 7 to 11.

The completed works were unveiled on September 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by Zahir Mohammed, chairman of Buckinghamshire Council and included speeches from Matthew Watkins, Chair of Governors at The Buckingham School, and Andrew McGinnes, Headteacher at The Buckingham School.

The works include the conversion of a redundant motor vehicle workshop to create additional dining facilities, remodelling of general teaching classrooms, creation of additional science labs and prep rooms, refurbishment and extension of existing changing rooms and toilet facilities, and the remodelling of an external courtyard for ‘al fresco’ dining.

From left: headteacher Andrew McGinnes, chair of Bucks Council Zahir Mohammed, chair of governors Matthew Watkins and CouncillorJohn Chilver

The work has been funded from Section 106 contributions from local housing development and Basic Need Funding, given by central government to local authorities to help them fulfil their duty to ensure there are enough school places for children in their area.

Headteacher Andrew McGinnes said: “We are very proud of this wonderful school and our growing reputation.

"We are rapidly growing in size as a school and the investment in this development means that our students are enjoying first-class science teaching, a wonderful indoor and outdoor dining area, as well as the latest design in safe and hygienic toilets and changing rooms.

"With six new general classrooms on top of that, it has been a fantastic lift for the whole school.

"The Buckingham Way strives to give our students the best, and these facilities will support our student-centred approach no end."

Chair of governors Matthew Watkins said: “This transformation scheme will allow the school to cater for more local pupils in a fresh and modern learning environment.

"The new facilities will enable us to continue to deliver a strong, broad-based, and innovative curriculum that is inclusive for all.”

The project was managed through a partnership led by Buckinghamshire Council’s School Commissioning and Property & Assets teams, GSS Architecture, Hamson Barron Smith, Borras Construction Limited, and The Buckingham School.

Bucks Council cabinet member for property, John Chilver, said: “This has totally rejuvenated the school which now provides smart, attractive facilities for the staff and pupils.

"It is a great example of how old buildings can be revived with careful and considerate design.”