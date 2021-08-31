Pupils in Buckinghamshire urged to walk, cycle, scoot or take public transport as schools return

Buckinghamshire Council is encouraging students to walk, scoot, cycle or travel by public transport when they go back to school in the coming days.

Lockdown helped to show us all the benefits of getting out and walking or cycling by keeping us fit and aiding our mental health.

Pupils can also do their bit to support the environment and help reduce congestion and improve road safety round their schools by choosing to walk, cycle, scoot or catch public transport to school.

Many Buckinghamshire schools take part in the WOW tracker programme that rewards children for travelling by more sustainable travel modes

“Walking, cycling or scooting to school is great for health, socialising and for the environment,” said Steven Broadbent, cabinet member for transport.

“Parents driving children to school are one of the main contributors to localised congestion and road safety issues around schools and so, where possible, I’d encourage students to put their best foot forward and walk, bike, scooter or take the bus or train to school.”