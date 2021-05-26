Students sent home from a Buckingham school following a 'small number' of positive Covid tests

The Royal Latin School

Year 10 pupils from the Royal Latin School were sent home yesterday, Tuesday, after 'a small number' of students tested positive for Covid-19.

Headteacher David Hudson said: "We have had a small number of students in Year 10 who tested positive following their Lateral Flow Tests.

"This has led to the school having to ask a significant number of students to self isolate as they were close contacts.

Headteacher David Hudson

"Given the potentially serious implications, we have asked Year 10 students to work from home with online lessons for the rest of the week to reduce the risk of further transmission for students and staff."