Taster sessions on offer for prospective students at University of Buckingham

The University of Buckingham is giving prospective students a chance to experience what it's like studying there, by offering small group 'taster' sessions in particular subjects.

The taster sessions are running as follows:

Computing, October 20;

Taster sessions are on offer at the University of Buckingham

Business, Enterprise, Accounting and Finance, October 26;

Psychology, Economics, Politics, International Studies, Security, Intelligence and Cyber, October 27;

Law, November 17;

Psychology, November 24.

The university welcomes mature applicants, aged over 21, as well as younger students to take part in the introductory sessions.

In addition to a small group session, there will also be a short presentation about each subject.

The taster sessions vary in length depending on the subject, and can be anything from a couple of hours to several hours long.

Sessions for each department will focus on a subject similar to what would actually be studied as part of the course.

One of the Psychology taster sessions will look at research on adult play, which shows that many adults now play video games or board games or do colouring. The session will explore various aspects of this phenomenon.

Faculty head Alan Martin said: “At Buckingham we get to know our students because we run a tutorial teaching model.

"This means that for every module of your degree you’ll have a weekly, in-person meeting with your lecturer with a small number of other students - currently seven students in total.

"This enables you to ask questions, follow up on learning from lecturers and seminars as well as develop skills that are impossible at larger universities.

"It’s never too late to join the university because we have entries on to the same programmes in September and January and we welcome all students, from those who have just finished college or sixth form to those who have been out of education for some time.

"All we ask is that you are motivated to join in and engage with our teaching so that you, and others, get the most of out of the degree programme.”