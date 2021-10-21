The Buckingham School asks for £19,000 to fix 'longstanding' parking problems

The Buckingham School is seeking £19,439 from the Buckingham and Villages Community Board to make alterations to its front entrance due to “long-standing” parking issues.

Drivers allegedly park in front of the entrance stopping vehicles getting in and out, it claimed.

The money will be drawn from a £413,018 pot, if approved.

The Buckingham School website

“The Buckingham School has a long-standing issue with cars parking in front of the entrance which does not allow vehicles to enter or exit,” a council document reads.

“They have therefore requested to undertake a project to install dropped kerbs and emergency access outside the school which will deter road users from parking there.”