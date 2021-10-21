The Buckingham School asks for £19,000 to fix 'longstanding' parking problems
School hopes to make changes to its entrance to tackle ‘problem parkers’
The Buckingham School is seeking £19,439 from the Buckingham and Villages Community Board to make alterations to its front entrance due to “long-standing” parking issues.
Drivers allegedly park in front of the entrance stopping vehicles getting in and out, it claimed.
The money will be drawn from a £413,018 pot, if approved.
“The Buckingham School has a long-standing issue with cars parking in front of the entrance which does not allow vehicles to enter or exit,” a council document reads.
“They have therefore requested to undertake a project to install dropped kerbs and emergency access outside the school which will deter road users from parking there.”
A council spokesman said: “The Buckingham School scheme is currently going through our due diligence process and we would expect a decision in the next three weeks or so.”