Thousands of people cannot find out results of 11+ exam after Buckinghamshire Council website fails

Thousands of Year 6 pupils and their parents have been unable to get the results of their 11+ transfer test after the Buckinghamshire Council website collapsed.

All parents were told to log in at 3.30pm and use a unique code to get their results.

But parents have been left fuming after the website crashed within minutes of the site going live and now parents have been told to "try again later this evening" because the council was "experiencing system issues and the test results are unavailable".

The Buckinghamshire Council website had the message: "We are experiencing system issues at this time and the test results are unavailable Please try again later this evening. Apologies for the inconvenience caused."

A tweet at 4.35pm said: "We are aware of the technical issues on the Transfer Test results page and our digital team are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Frustrated parents have been tweeting the Buckinghamshire Council website to air their concerns about what has happened.

One said: "Honestly, this is appalling. You're unnecessarily stressing kids who've been waiting months for these results. It'd have been better to send them in the post."

Another said: "Seems @BucksCouncil wants to torture kids who have patiently (and nervously) awaited their 11+ test results further by seemingly setting up an online system that cannot handle the strain."

One parent said: "Any word when the 11+ results shambles will be fixed? Cannot get access and adding considerable stress to an already stressful situation. Who’s bright idea was this? Not good enough."

Another parent added:"Honestly…there could have been a better way to release the results for the 11+ transfer test then a website that doesn’t work!!"

One more said: "Utterly predictable and totally shameful. As if the whole 11+ process isn’t stressful enough for students why would you add to it with an online result system that clearly wouldn’t cope with demand? A total disgrace!"

