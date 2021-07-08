University of Buckingham adds new online courses to its medical programme

The University of Buckingham has signed a new partnership agreement with postgraduate online education provider Learna, to extend the offering of its medical programme.

Learna’s online courses range from specialist postgraduate diplomas and MScs for medical professionals to a new portfolio of executive MBAs.

The new partnership with the University of Buckingham comes after a year of significant growth for Learna as the pandemic normalised online learning and led to many people pursuing new skills and interests.

The collaboration with the university adds three new programmes to Learna’s portfolio – MSc Neurosurgery, MSc Women’s Health and MSc Dermatology in Clinical Practice. All are designed for busy healthcare professionals looking to fit their studies in alongside work commitments and clinical practice.

The MSc Neurosurgery is the only one of its kind on offer in the UK, specifically developed for healthcare professionals in the UK and overseas who want to specialise in neurosurgery and develop both theoretical knowledge and research skills.

The MSc Women’s Health provides medical students an opportunity to specialise in an area which is often not covered at undergraduate level, focusing on the issue’s importance to global disease prevention, reducing morbidity, poor quality of life and poverty across the world.

The MSc Dermatology in Clinical Practice is designed to facilitate better understanding of skin disorders and improve diagnostic skills and management of dermatological disorders.

Cardiff-based Learna already offers more than 20 other online MScs and PgDip, including Diabetes, Public Health, Sports and Exercise Medicine and Clinical Psychiatry.

Its other academic partners include the University of South Wales, the University of Wales Trinity St David and the University of Gibraltar.

The University of Buckingham is the only independent university in the UK with a Royal Charter, and also one of the smallest, with around 2,700 students, who study for honours degrees in two intensive years of study. The university has also forged academic links around the world with institutions including Sarajevo School of Science and Technology, International Business School Budapest and Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design.

Prof Doug McWhinnie, head of the School of Postgraduate Medicine, said: "The Learna partnership is an exciting development of quality online courses which adds to, and complements, the University of Buckingham’s existing Postgraduate Medicine portfolio.

"The demand for online learning is on the increase, and partnership with an established and respected online provider enhances the range of subjects and courses offered by the University of Buckingham.”

Learna COO Courtenay Probert said: “Our new partnership with the University of Buckingham adds a prestigious new academic partner to our portfolio, as well as a number of new programmes in sectors where we are seeing significant demand.

“Buckingham has a reputation for excellence and innovation, and we are pleased to be bringing their expertise to our online learning space at Learna.”

The next student intake will begin enrolment in September 2021 and applications are now open.