University of Buckingham celebrates first real-life graduation ceremony in two years

The University of Buckingham has celebrated its first mass face-to-face Graduation Ceremony in two years

Chancellor Dame Mary Archer and vice-chancellor James Tooley both led their first large-scale, non-virtual graduation event this week at Buckingham Parish Church.

Prof Tooley, who became vice-chancellor a year ago, said: “My first face-to-face graduation at the university was a very exhilarating experience.

Leila Saeed, left, and Kate Robinson received postgraduate certificates in medical education

"The students looked so excited and happy and we are very proud of them.

"It was wonderful to have our chancellor, Dame Mary, present.

"The day was a fitting celebration of all our students’ marvellous achievements.”

This year's Honorary Graduates included former chancellor Lady Keswick, former history lecturer John Clarke, who was with the university for his entire career, and barrister Geoffrey Nice.

One ceremony was held for students completing between April and August this year in all disciplines except Medicine and Education, and a second was for Undergraduate Medicine students completing in 2020 and 2021.

A total of nearly 200 students attended the two ceremonies.

Separate graduation ceremonies will be held for Education students on Saturday, October 30.