University of Buckingham 'not a bad place to work' says lecturer after 25 years

A senior lecturer at the University of Buckingham celebrated his quarter century at the institution last week.

Dr Philip Fine, who lives near Banbury, came to teach at the uni after a colleague said it was "not a bad place" to work.

Dr Fine told the Advertiser: "I was doing my DPhil in Oxford and my funding was coming to an end.

Dr Philip Fine with five colleagues he taught as students

"A colleague who had been doing some teaching over the summer at Buckingham put an ad for a Psychology lectureship on my desk and said: ‘Why not try this? It’s not a bad place really.’

"So I applied - and 25 years later am still here. And he was right - it’s not a bad place to work."

Dr Fine added that there are now more local students studying Psychology at Buckingham.

He said: "The Psychology Department I joined has become the School of Psychology and gone from two staff and about a dozen students to around 16 staff and well over 150 students.

Dr Philip Fine, right, with university vice-chancellor James Tooley

"It’s been brilliant teaching students from all over the world, but over the last 15 years or so the proportion of British and particularly local students has increased.

"It’s been great teaching both local school leavers and local mature students coming back into education, wanting a change in career or after having a family.

"I’m particularly proud of the fact that two of our local mature students stayed on, did PhDs with me and are now my colleagues, as are several others I have taught."

And he added: "I’m involved in researching and supervising research into things like creativity, expertise, cryptic crossword solving, cyberbullying and how we relate to time, to name but a few.

"Given the last 18 months, we never know what’s around the corner and shouldn’t take anything for granted, but I’m looking forward to at least some of the next 25 years - though I might be retired by 2046!"