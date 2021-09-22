Village school 'delighted' by Buckingham MP's visit

Buckingham's MP paid a visit to Great Horwood School to present certificates for a fitness challenge and to learn about an exciting project to create an outdoor classroom.

Greg Smith called in to the school on Friday, September 17, to present children with their 'Skip2Bfit' certificates. Skip2Bfit runs skipping workshops in schools aimed at motivating the children to succeed whilst encouraging them to exercise

Mr Smith was also given a tour of the school, and learned about the school's exciting plan to create a woodland environment for learning.

Lilly, aged nine, and teacher Katrina Taylor with Greg Smith MP and John McCormack of Skip2Bfit

The MP said: "It was lovely to visit Great Horwood School and meet headteacher Paula Shaw, chair of governors Sarah Biswell, teaching staff, governors and pupils.

"It was great to have a tour of this warm and welcoming school, as well as presenting pupils with certificates for their 'Skip2Bfit' challenge, which was visiting the school that day, and weekly achievement certificates.

"In particular, the school's Seeds of Hope project is an exciting appeal to rejuvenate part of the school grounds to be an outdoor learning area.

"The school needs help raising funds as well as practical help for the project that, once complete, will see children being able to learn in a woodland environment.

Headteacher Paula Shaw with Greg Smith MP

"Thank you to all the staff, governors and children for such a wonderful welcome to this fantastic local school."

Headteacher Paula Shaw -said: "Greg took the time to have a look around our lovely school, meeting all the pupils, staff and governors, presenting the certificates from our Skip2Bfit day along with the learning certificates for the week.

"We were also delighted that Greg was happy to launch our fundraising appeal for the school project, Seeds of Hope."