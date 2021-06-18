All over 18s in Bucks can now book Covid vaccinations

All adults in Bucks can now book vaccinations protecting against Covid.

Bucks Council confirms, that all over 18s within the region can now organise their first Covid vaccine.

This situation is applicable to the entirety of South East England, Vaughan Lewis, NHSEI South East medical director explains: “This is a remarkable moment for the South East and England as whole and, if you are aged 18 years or older and are yet to book your COVID jab, today should be the day you make that happen.

All adults in Bucks can book a Covid vaccination

“Only months after delivering the world-first jab hard working NHS staff in the South East have given more than 9.5million vaccinations, saving thousands of lives and giving the entire country hope for a brighter future.

“Extensive planning and the tireless work of staff and volunteers have made the NHS vaccine programme an historic success.

“We are now delivering a final push to protect people across the South East against COVID-19 so if you haven’t already had your jab then please come forward and make your first appointment”

More than 5.6 million people in the South East have had the lifesaving jab so far, with more than 8 in 10 adults having had their first dose, and over 4.1 million second doses administered also.

The NHS in England has delivered more than 60 million vaccinations just six months after making history when the first jab of an approved vaccine (outside of a clinical trial) was given to Margaret Keenan in Coventry.

The first group of people in their 20s to be offered vaccines booked more than one million appointments nationally in a single day, the NHS claims.

Tehmeena Ajmal, COVID operations director for Oxford Health NHS FT, which runs all the large vaccination centres in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West, said: "Together, we have already vaccinated more than 1.8 million people in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West in only six months, and ensured that of those more than 760,000 have had their second jab too.”

In Buckinghamshire, more than 347,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Tehmeena added: “We know that getting both doses is vital to maximising the positive impact of the vaccines so if you’re offered the chance to bring forward your second jab, please do so, and most importantly come forward for both appointments, and follow the tens of millions who have already got themselves this essential protection from COVID19.”

When invited, people will be able to book at one of the 1,600 vaccination centres, pharmacies or general practice sites across the country which are available through the national booking service. It is hoped that more opportunities to be jabbed will be available including local walk-in clinics, a mobile vaccination service and pop-up clinics where anyone aged 18 and over can get vaccinated.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.