Aylesbury Vale Covid-19 update: weekly case numbers in decline

A further 258 Covid infections have been reported by the Government in Aylesbury Vale over the summer Bank Holiday Weekend.

Yesterday (30 August) 94 new cases were confirmed in the area, 84 infections were recorded on Sunday and 80 new positive tests were returned on Saturday.

With case numbers remaining under the 100 barrier, weekly case figures have declined in Aylesbury Vale by 6.4%. In the last seven days 629 new infections were recorded, 43 fewer than the week before.

No new Covid-linked deaths were recorded in the area over the bank holiday. Public Health England reports deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Latest vaccination rollout data shows 85.5% of adults have received their first dose in Aylesbury Vale and 77.2% of over 18s have been jabbed twice.

Over the three-day break 92,078 new Covid cases were confirmed by the Government and a further 242 virus-linked deaths were recorded.