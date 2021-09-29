Aylesbury Vale Covid update: another virus-linked death confirmed as case numbers remain high

A Covid-linked death has been recorded by the government in Aylesbury Vale for the second consecutive day, today (September 29).

In the past 24 hours one Covid-linked death and 150 new infections have been recorded by Public Health England across Aylesbury Vale.

The government reports Covid-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

The 150 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, represents a slight rise from yesterday's total when 148 cases were confirmed.

In the past seven days 916 positive tests have been discovered, which represents a 37% rise from the week before.

Latest rollout data for the area shows exactly 85% of over 16s in Aylesbury Vale have received a first dose vaccine protecting against the virus, 80% have received two doses.

Overall, data for the UK reveals a further 36,722 positive tests and 150 virus-linked deaths.

In the past week there has been an 11.3% rise in cases reported and 7.2% decline in deaths recorded in the UK.