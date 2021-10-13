Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers decline but another death is confirmed

Another Covid-linked death has been recorded by the government in Aylesbury Vale today (October 13).

It is the third virus-related death reported by Public Health England in the past week.

The government records Covid as a cause of death when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

122 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on October 13

Case figures dropped back below the 150 per day marker in Aylesbury Vale, 122 new positive test have been confirmed.

This represents a fall from yesterday's data when 183 infections were recorded in just 24 hours.

In the past week, 36 fewer cases have been confirmed, than in the seven-day period beforehand representing a 3.2% decline in Aylesbury Vale.

Across the UK 42,776 new infections have been reported and 136 deaths have been confirmed.