Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers fall and no new deaths recorded

Covid case numbers have declined in Aylesbury Vale and no virus-linked deaths were recorded in the area this weekend.

Yesterday (12 September), 64 new infections were recorded in the area, on Saturday 72 new cases were discovered.

These numbers represent a further fall from Friday's figures when 81 new infections were recorded in a 24-hour period.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale this weekend

Prior to that, the region had seen a series of consecutive days where over 100 infections were confirmed by the Government.

The fall in cases over the weekend means that the seven-day total is going down as well. In the past seven days 628 cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, 62 fewer than the week before.

It has now been nearly two weeks since someone passed within 28 days of testing positive for Covid in Aylesbury Vale.

Latest rollout data shows 85% of over 16s in Aylesbury Vale have received a first dose of a vaccine protecting against the virus, 78.2% of that age group have been jabbed twice.

Across the UK a further 58,720 cases have been recorded over the weekend and another 212 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.