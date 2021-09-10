Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers fall today

The Government reported under 100 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale for the first time in four days today (10 September).

In total 81 new cases have been confirmed, a fall from the 108 positive tests reported yesterday.

Despite the lower amount of daily infections returned, case numbers have gone up over the past seven days in Aylesbury Vale.

81 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on 10 September

Overall 698 infections have been reported in the past week a 50-case increase, representing a 7.7% rise from the week before.

Since the pandemic started 18,240 people have tested positive in Aylesbury Vale, Public Health England's figures show.

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in the area in the past 24 hours. The Government records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the last 24 hours another 37,622 cases have been recorded and 147 more virus-linked deaths have been confirmed in the UK.