Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers increase again

Covid case numbers increased in Aylesbury Vale again yesterday (October 4), the latest government update shows.

Data released yesterday, revealed a further 178 Covid infections in the area an increase, from Sunday's total of 148.

Weekly case numbers remain higher in Aylesbury now, then it has been in months, 1,069 positive tests have been confirmed in the past seven days, a 28.5% increase from the week before.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the area today, Public Health England records these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

UK-wide statistics shows 35,077 new Covid cases and 33 more virus-linked deaths were confirmed.