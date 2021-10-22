Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers remain high and another death reported

Another Covid-linked death has been reported by the government today in Aylesbury Vale (October 22).

It is the second death of this kind reported over the past seven days in the area.

Public Health England records deaths as Covid-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

224 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on October 22

Since the pandemic started 356 deaths of this kind have been reported by the government.

While there was a slight decline in cases compared to yesterday's figures, infection numbers remain high in Aylesbury Vale with 224 positive tests being discovered.

Yesterday the figure was higher with 254 cases being reported in a 24-hour period.

Aylesbury Vale is averaging over 200 positive Covid tests per day, 1,516 infections have been confirmed in the past seven days, this represents a 41.9% increase from the week before.

In the past 24 hours another 49,298 cases were recorded in the UK, which represents a slight decline from yesterday when over 50,000 cases were confirmed in one day for the first time since lockdown restrictions ended.

In the past 24 hours another 180 virus-linked deaths have been recorded in the UK.