Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers remain high, no virus-linked deaths confirmed

Daily Covid case numbers remain high in Aylesbury Vale following the government's most recent update.

Yesterday (October 3) another 148 positive Covid tests were reported by Public Health England in Aylesbury Vale, on Saturday 136 new infections were confirmed, on Friday the daily case number was 153.

Across the past week 1,026 cases have been recorded in the area, which represents a 28.2% rise from the previous seven days.

Over 1,000 cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past week

In the last three days no Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale. The government records virus-related deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive, two fatalities of this kind have been reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past week.

Over the last 72 hours' worth of data, 96,317 new positive Covid tests were recorded in the UK, during this time period a further 291 virus-related deaths have been confirmed by the government.