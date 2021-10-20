Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers rise again, but no deaths recorded
Case numbers continue to rise across the country, while senior health officials are calling for plan B restrictions
Case numbers have increased in Aylesbury Vale again with the Government confirming a further 238 infections today (October 20).
This represents a rise from yesterday's total, when 208 new cases were recorded.
The seven-day average for the region is rivaling the figures reported at the start of the year when a third national lockdown was authorised.
In the past seven days 1,366 cases have been confirmed in the area a 27.3% increase from the week before, also nearing the highest total reported all year.
No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Public Health England defines deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
One death of this kind was reported by the Government in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.
Across the UK, a further 49,139 Covid cases were reported and another 179 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.
Like in Aylesbury cases are up nationally, increasing by 17.2% in the past week, deaths recorded has risen by 21.1%.
Senior NHS officials have called for the government to implement a plan B to stop hospital resources being overwhelmed this winter.
Key measures NHS leaders are urging the government to implement include: mandatory face coverings in public crowded enclosed spaces.
Also, vaccine passports, asking those who can to work from home again and bringing in these changes: 'sooner than later'.