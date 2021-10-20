Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers rise again, but no deaths recorded

Case numbers have increased in Aylesbury Vale again with the Government confirming a further 238 infections today (October 20).

This represents a rise from yesterday's total, when 208 new cases were recorded.

The seven-day average for the region is rivaling the figures reported at the start of the year when a third national lockdown was authorised.

238 Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale on October 20

In the past seven days 1,366 cases have been confirmed in the area a 27.3% increase from the week before, also nearing the highest total reported all year.

No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Public Health England defines deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

One death of this kind was reported by the Government in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.

Across the UK, a further 49,139 Covid cases were reported and another 179 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.

Like in Aylesbury cases are up nationally, increasing by 17.2% in the past week, deaths recorded has risen by 21.1%.

Senior NHS officials have called for the government to implement a plan B to stop hospital resources being overwhelmed this winter.

Key measures NHS leaders are urging the government to implement include: mandatory face coverings in public crowded enclosed spaces.