Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers rise again, one more death confirmed

Another Covid-linked death has been confirmed by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (October 6), as case numbers increased again.

For the second consecutive day Public Health England data shows one person has passed within 28 days of catching Covid in Aylesbury Vale.

Infections increased in the area again today, with case numbers rising from the 156 reported yesterday to 182.

182 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today

This means weekly case numbers have passed an unwanted marker with over 1,100 cases being confirmed. In total, 1,109 infections were reported in the past week, a rise of 21.1% from the week before.

UK-wide data released today, shows an extra 39,851 cases have been tallied in the past 24 hours and 143 more virus-related deaths were recorded.