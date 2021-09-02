Aylesbury Vale Covid update: hospital admissions almost halve this week

Today's Government update (2 September), shows a significant improvement in the number of hospital admissions recorded by Bucks NHS Trust.

Figures released today, which are accurate up to 29 August, reveal 13 new Covid-positive patients were admitted to hospitals in the county over a seven-day period.

During the week before, 24 new patients were admitted after contracting Covid.

98 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on 2 September

Across the county 18 hospital patients are Covid-positive, of those 18, four require ventilation beds.

There was a slight improvement on case numbers for Aylesbury Vale in today's update with 98 new infections being recorded, compared to the 104 reported yesterday.

No new Covid linked-deaths were recorded in the region in the past 24 hours. Public Health England records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Across the UK, 38,154 Covid cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and another 178 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.