Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Hospital admissions decline again while case numbers remain high

For the second straight week Covid-related hospital admissions have declined in Aylesbury's NHS area, the latest government update shows.

Figures released by Public Health England today (October 7), shows that admissions are down at hospitals overseen by the Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust.

The data is accurate up to October 3 and reveals three fewer hospital admissions were confirmed over a seven-day rolling period at facilities in Bucks.

176 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on October 7

In a week, 14 new admissions were confirmed in the NHS area, latest data identifies 23 patients in Bucks as Covid-positive. Out of the 23, three currently require ventilation beds.

In Aylesbury Vale, case numbers remain high, a further 176 infections were reported in the past 24 hours.

Today's total, is slightly better than yesterday's figures when 182 infections were announced.

With over 150 cases being consistently announced in the area recently, weekly infection numbers continue to rise in Aylesbury Vale.

In the past week 1,123 infections have been confirmed a 19% rise from the figures recorded in the seven days prior.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale. Public Health England records deaths as Covid-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Public Health England has altered its vaccination data to include 12-15-year-olds for the first time.

The altered data shows that 81.5% of over 12s have received one Covid jab and 75.4% of that population have been vaccinated twice.

UK-wide figures for the past 24 hours reveals another 40.701 Covid cases and 122 virus-linked deaths.

Despite case numbers creeping back up over 40,000 per day, infections have declined in the past week by 0.2%. in the UK overall. Deaths recorded has decreased by 12.1% in a seven-day period.

Latest data shows a slight improvement in UK-wide hospital data, with 4,982 new admissions relating to Covid, representing a 3.4% decline from the week before.

In the UK, 6,817 Covid-positive patients are in hospital, 807 of them need ventilation support.