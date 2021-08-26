Covid-related hospital admissions have increased in Aylesbury Vale this week, with 24 people admitted to Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust facilities in seven days.

Public Health England data released today (26 August) shows a 9.1% increase from the previous week's data when 22 new Covid patients were confirmed.

Today's figures are accurate up to 22 August, six Covid-positive patients in hospitals in Bucks currently require ventilation beds.

103 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on August 26

The Government report showed further 103 Covid infections in Aylesbury Vale today.

No Covid-linked deaths have been confirmed in the area in the past 24 hours. The Government records these when someone passes away within 28 days of testing positive.

Across the UK, another 38,281 positive Covid tests were confirmed and 140 new virus-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Weekly figures show, cases have gone up by 11.1% and 14.2% more deaths have been confirmed as Covid-related in the last seven days.

Hospital admissions have increased in the UK overall, 6,186 new Covid patients were admitted in a seven-day period, an 8.2% rise from the previous week.