Aylesbury Vale Covid update: hospital admissions rise and case numbers increase

Public Health England has recorded a 30% increase in Covid-positive hospital admissions in Bucks over a seven-day period.

Figures released today (16 September), that are accurate up to 12 September, show a 30.8% rise in hospital admissions at Bucks Healthcare NHS trust facilities.

Across a seven day period 17 more Covid-positive patients were admitted to hospitals in Bucks, four more than the week before.

89 Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale on 16 September

The latest available data shows 15 people suffering with Covid are in Bucks hospitals and two of them are using ventilation beds.

The Government recorded 89 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours, a rise from yesterday's data when 61 infections were confirmed.

Overall, case numbers are continuing to trend downwards in the area, in the past week infections have decreased by 29.9%.

In Aylesbury Vale, 514 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days, 219 fewer than the week before.

No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale today. Public Health England records these deaths when someone passes away within 28 days of testing positive.

Across the UK another 26,911 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours and a further 158 deaths were reported.

Case numbers have gone down by 22.4% in the past week, deaths have gone up across the UK by 4.7% in the same time period.

Latest UK-wide hospital admission information, accurate up to 11 September, shows 6,932 new patients have been admitted over seven days.