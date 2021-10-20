Aylesbury Vale Covid update: One death and over 200 infections confirmed

Over 200 Covid infections have been reported in Aylesbury Vale in just 24 hours, the latest government update shows.

Figures released by Public Health England yesterday evening (October 19), revealed a further 208 infections in the area.

In the past week 1,250 new Covid cases have been reported in Aylesbury Vale which represents a 10.3% increase from the week before.

208 Covid infections were reported in Aylesbury Vale on October 19

One Covid-linked death was recorded in Aylesbury Vale. The government records deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

It is the second death of this kind reported in the area in the past week.

Across the UK, 43,738 cases were reported and 223 more virus-linked deaths were confirmed.