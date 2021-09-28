Aylesbury Vale Covid update: one virus-linked death confirmed as case numbers increase

Another Covid-linked death was recorded in Aylesbury Vale today (September 28), the latest Government figures show.

Public Health England reports deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Today's death is the first virus-linked fatality recorded in the area in the past seven days.

148 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on September 28

Daily numbers increased slightly in the past 24 hours, 148 positive tests were returned in the area today, a rise from the 135 infections reported yesterday.

Case numbers have increase significantly in the past week, 882 positive tests have been returned in Aylesbury Vale, this represents a 43.6% rise from the seven days prior.

Across the UK as a whole, 34,526 more Covid cases were reported and 167 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.