Aylesbury Vale Covid update: one virus-linked death confirmed as case numbers increase
A Covid-related death has been recorded in the region for the first time in over a week.
Another Covid-linked death was recorded in Aylesbury Vale today (September 28), the latest Government figures show.
Public Health England reports deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Today's death is the first virus-linked fatality recorded in the area in the past seven days.
Daily numbers increased slightly in the past 24 hours, 148 positive tests were returned in the area today, a rise from the 135 infections reported yesterday.
Case numbers have increase significantly in the past week, 882 positive tests have been returned in Aylesbury Vale, this represents a 43.6% rise from the seven days prior.
Across the UK as a whole, 34,526 more Covid cases were reported and 167 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.
Case numbers have increased by 12.2% in the past seven days, the weekly death toll has dropped by 8.8%.