Barnardo's CEO will become chair of new healthcare board for Buckinghamshire

The chief executive of Barnardo' s will become the chair of the new Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) when it comes into existence next year.

Javed Khan has been appointed chair designate of the BOB ICB and will be ready to take up the post from April 2022.

Integrated Care Boards and Integrated Care Partnerships are set to take over from Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) across England, if Parliament confirms current plans in the new NHS Health and Care Bill.

Javed Khan

The Integrated Care Board will take over the NHS commissioning functions of CCGs as well as some of NHS England’s commissioning functions. It will also be accountable for NHS spend and performance within the system.

For the past seven years Javed has led Barnardo’s, the largest children’s charity in the UK, and he has had non-executive board roles on NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, hospital trusts and local government.

Javed began his career as a schoolteacher in the West Midlands, becoming director of development in a large further education college. He then entered local government, becoming Director of Education at a London borough. Before arriving at Barnardo’s, he was chief executive at Victim Support.

As a British Muslim with Kashmiri heritage, Javed is the first non-white CEO in Barnardo’s 155-year history.

Javed was also a key member of the Independent Grenfell Recovery Taskforce and specialist advisor to the Justice Select Committee’s inquiry into prison reform.

As a leading figure in the UK public and voluntary sectors, Javed regularly advises government ministers, with high-profile contributions in the media, and at national and international conferences.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed as the chair designate of the BOB Integrated Care Board.

"I believe this is a rare opportunity to help put patients and high-quality local health outcomes at the centre of decision making. I look forward to working with all our local partners to develop a long-term strategy that will achieve this.”

Anne Eden, Regional Director NHS England and Improvement, South East said: “Javed Khan will have a hugely important role and has been appointed following a robust process where he was among some excellent candidates.