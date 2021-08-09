Brand new Research and Innovation Centre opens at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

A purpose-built Research and Innovation Centre has opened at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, to support studies that are key to improving patient outcomes.

Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust has been an active research hospital from its early days, before a Research Department existed, through the work of Prof Sir Ludwig Guttmann and the world-renowned National Spinal Injuries Centre.

The Research and Innovation Department was established, and the first study was registered, in 2003.

The new Research & Innovation Centre building at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Since then, the department has continued to grow its portfolio of studies across all specialties, including Cancer Care, Cardiology, Plastics and Burns, Respiratory Medicine and Ophthalmology.

Eighteen years on from its launch, the department registered its thousandth research study in July, and has just moved into its new, purpose-built building.

From a handful of researchers and support staff, the Research and Innovation Department has grown over the years to house a dedicated team of around 35 core staff as well as support research staff across services such as Pharmacy, Pathology and Radiology.

The department won several regional research awards in 2020 and was showcased at national level for its delivery and in 2021 it also won the trust’s Chief Nurse’s ‘Nurse and Midwife Team of the Year Award’, acknowledging the importance of research during the Covid-19 pandemic.