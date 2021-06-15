88 more Covid cases recorded in Aylesbury Vale

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Buckinghamshire increased by 92 over the weekend, official figures show - and 88 of these were in Aylesbury Vale.

Public Health England figures show that 32,451 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (June 14) in Buckinghamshire, up from 32,359 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

88 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Aylesbury Vale in the latest week

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Buckinghamshire now stands at 5,966 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,085.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 22,476 over the period, to 4,573,419.

Buckinghamshire's cases were among the 552,673 recorded across the South East, a figure which rose by 1,763 over the period.