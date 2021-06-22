All adults in the South East invited for lifesaving jab in final push

Anyone aged 18 or over can now book their coronavirus jab

All adults in the South East can now book themselves in for their Covid-19 jab.

Vaughan Lewis, NHSEI South East Medical Director, said: “This is a remarkable moment for the South East and England as whole and, if you are aged 18 years or older and are yet to book your Covid jab, today should be the day you make that happen.

“Only months after delivering the world-first first jab, hardworking NHS staff in the South East have given more than 9.5 million vaccinations, saving thousands of lives and giving the entire country hope for a brighter future.

“Extensive planning and the tireless work of staff and volunteers have made the NHS vaccine programme an historic success.

“We are now delivering a final push to protect people across the South East against Covid-19 so if you haven’t already had your jab then please come forward and make your first appointment”

More than 5.6 million people in the South East have had the lifesaving jab so far, with more than eight in 10 adults having had their first dose, and over 4.1 million second doses administered.

The NHS in England has delivered more than 60 million vaccinations just six months, after making history when the first jab of an approved vaccine (outside of a clinical trial) was given to Margaret Keenan in Coventry.

The NHS is geared up for high demand after the first group of people in their 20s to be offered vaccines booked more than one million appointments nationally in a single day.

Tehmeena Ajmal, Covid operations director for Oxford Health NHS FT, which runs all the large vaccination centres in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West, said: "Together, we have already vaccinated more than 1.8 million people in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West in only six months, and ensured that of those more than 760,000 have had their second jab too.”

In Buckinghamshire, more than 347,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Tehmeena added: “We know that getting both doses is vital to maximising the positive impact of the vaccines so if you’re offered the chance to bring forward your second jab, please do so, and most importantly come forward for both appointments, and follow the tens of millions who have already got themselves this essential protection from Covid-19.”

When invited, people will be able to book at one of the 1,600 vaccination centres, pharmacies or general practice sites across the country which are available through the national booking service.

Over the coming weeks more opportunities will be available, including local walk-in clinics, a mobile vaccination service and pop-up clinics where anyone aged 18 and over can get vaccinated.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.