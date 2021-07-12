Covid-19 latest: Here's how many positive cases were recorded in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire today

Milton Keynes recorded 127 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 12), the total is now 22,520 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In Aylesbury Vale, 62 new cases were recorded - the total is now 13,270, and in Buckinghamshire, 247 new cases were recorded - the total is now 36,023.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is 464, no deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale (340) or Buckinghamshire (982) according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

Coronavirus stock image

In the UK - excluding Northern Ireland - the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 34,471 to 5,155,243. The number of deaths has risen by six to 128,431.

As of July 11, in the UK, 45,923,721 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 34,872,131 had received their second dose.