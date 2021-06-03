Covid is back in Buckingham, Winslow, Maids Moreton, Akeley, Padbury, Tingewick, Steeple Claydon, Stewkley, Marsh Gibbon, Granborough and Great Brickhill

Lockdown is gradually lifting in Buckinghamshire and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show 12 out of 67 areas of Bucks saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week of May - including Buckingham and Winslow.

Cases appear to be on the up in Buckingham and Winslow, despite the successful vaccine rollout

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between May 21 and May 28.

Buckingham North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from zero on May 21 to 58.2 per 100,000 people on May 28.

Buckingham South, Maids Moreton and Akeley have seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from zero on May 21 to 53.4 per 100,000 people on May 28.

Winslow and Padbury have seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from zero on May 21 to 47.3 per 100,000 people on May 28.

Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon and Tingewick have seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from zero on May 21 to 69.1 per 100,000 people on May 28.