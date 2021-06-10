Drop-in Covid vaccination clinics this weekend at Stoke Mandeville Stadium

More than 1,000 eligible people turned up to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a drop-in clinic at Stoke Mandeville stadium last week - and so a second one has been announced for this weekend.

These clinics are for eligible members of the public to get their first or second Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine without a pre-booked appointment.

The drop-in clinics will be open on:

Drop-in vaccination clinic at Stoke Mandeville Stadium

Friday June 11 from 9.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

Saturday June 12 from 9am to 1pm.

Regardless of whether you are a permanent Bucks resident or not, anyone aged over 40 who has not yet had their first vaccine or anyone over 18 who needs their second jab is eligible to attend. All you need is your name, date of birth and NHS number.

You can find your NHS number online at www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

If you can’t find your NHS number in advance, you can still be vaccinated but your appointment may take a little longer.

Dr Raj Bajwa, chair of NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to access the vaccine.

"With busy working lives and families to look after, we know that lots of people find it easier to simply pop along to the clinics and get vaccinated.

"It's usually a very quick process and people can be in and out in 15 to 20 minutes

"New variants of any virus are always cause for concern, but a double hit of vaccine as well as being sensible about how you behave afterwards is the key to a return to a more normal way of life.

"One dose of the current vaccines isn't going to protect you as well as two - we urge everyone to make sure and attend that second appointment"

Further drop-in clinics are planned over coming weeks.