Drop-in vaccination clinics in Buckinghamshire this Saturday

Drop-in vaccination clinic

More drop-in clinics are running at Stoke Mandeville Stadium and Burnham this weekend, giving eligible members of the public the chance to get their first or second AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine without a pre-booked appointment.

The Stoke Mandeville Stadium clinic will be open on Saturday, June 19, from 9am to 1pm (please note – there will not be a drop-in clinic on Friday, June 18, but pre-booked appointments only).

The Burnham Health Centre clinic, in Minniecroft Road, SL1 7DE, will also be open on Saturday, June 19, from 2pm to 4pm.

Whether you are a permanent Bucks resident or not, anyone aged over 40 who has not yet had their first vaccine, or those over 18 who need their second jab, can attend.

All you need is your name, date of birth and NHS number. You can find your NHS number online at /www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/

If you can’t find your NHS number in advance, don’t worry - you can still be vaccinated, your appointment may just take a little longer.

CCG chair Dr Raj Bajwa said: “It is really important for as many eligible people as possible to get their Covid vaccination as soon as they can. This is the best way we can protect ourselves and those around us from the emerging variants and get back to a more normal way of life.

“We are really pleased to be able to offer these drop-in clinics to make it as easy as possible for eligible people to get their jab. We are very grateful to the vaccination teams and volunteers for their tremendous work in arranging these for patients across Buckinghamshire ”

The drop-in clinics are run by GP teams and are concentrating on people aged 40 and over who have not had their first jab, or anyone who can now have their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.