Drop-in vaccine clinics at Stoke Mandeville Stadium this weekend

A drop-in clinic is opening at Stoke Mandeville stadium this weekend for eligible members of the public to get their first or second Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine without a pre-booked appointment.

The drop-in clinics will be open on:

Friday June 4 – 10am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 5pm

Saturday June 5 – 9.30am to 1pm

Regardless of whether you are a permanent Bucks resident or not, anyone aged over 40 who has not yet had their first vaccine or those over 18 who need their second jab (a minimum of four weeks after their first) is eligible to attend. All you need is your name, date of birth and NHS number - which you can find online hereIf you can’t find your NHS number in advance, don’t worry, you can still be vaccinated, your appointment may just take a little longer.

Dr Raj Bajwa, chair of NHS Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer this additional service to allow people to get their vaccine as quickly and easily as possible.

"As we continue to progress through vaccinating different age groups and cohorts, we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get their jab.

"As we continue to see new variants of Covid-19 appearing around the world, it is important to remember that one of our best lines of defence is through the vaccine.

"It’s really important that all those eligible come forward to get their jab when notified.”

Further drop-in clinics are planned over coming weeks.