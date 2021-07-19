Four Covid-19 patients being cared for in hospital in Buckinghamshire

Four coronavirus patients were being cared for in hospitals in the Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust as of last Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 13 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

At Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust, 13 coronavirus patients were being cared for in hospital as of Tuesday, July 13 - up from six on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 2,970 people in hospital with Covid as of July 13, with 470 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally nearly trebled in the last four weeks, and the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 151 per cent.

The figures also show that five new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to July 11. This was down from 10 in the previous seven days.