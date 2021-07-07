Grab your first or second Pfizer jab at Stoke Mandeville Stadium drop-in clinic

It's now even easier for adults in Bucks to get a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinate, with the opening of walk-in clinics at Aylesbury's Stoke Mandeville Stadium all this week.

The Guttmann vaccination centre, run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, has the capacity to vaccinate up to 600 people a day and welcomes people throughout the day who require Pfizer first and second doses.

The doors are open from 9.30am to 7.30pm every day this week, through to Sunday, July 11.

Visitors at a walk-in vaccination centre

Tehmeena Ajmal, Covid operations director for Oxford Health, said: “Whoever you are, if you are aged 18 or older and you are yet to book your Covid jab, today should be the day you make that happen.

“By extending the opportunity to simply walk in, we hope that more people will see how quick and easy it is and get their jab.

“It is just as vital to get your jab now as it was on Day One.

“I also want to pay tribute to all the people who have worked so hard over many months to operate our vaccinations centres. Thanks to their efforts, Oxford Health has administered 405,057 doses, which contributes greatly to the national effort to get many people as possible protected.”

The centre is at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Guttmann Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP21 9PP.

Marshals will direct you to the parking area, which is separate from other bays for the use of people using the sports facilities.

Arriva bus service numbers 9, X30 and 300 go from Aylesbury bus station to the vaccination centre.

People attending for a vaccination are asked to wear clothing that gives easy access to their non-dominant arm.

Please be aware you may have to queue for a short while.