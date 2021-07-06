Health on the Move Covid vaccination van returning to Buckinghamshire this week

The Health on the Move Covid-19 vaccination bus returns to Buckinghamshire this week and will be rolling up to Aylesbury, Gerrards Cross, Chesham and High Wycombe over the coming days.

These drop-in mobile clinics will be offering first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone aged 40 and above who still needs a jab – whether it is their first or second dose - or anyone else who needs an AZ jab for clinical reasons. NHS guidance is to leave a gap of eight weeks between vaccination doses, if you need your second jab.

All mobile clinics on the Health on the Move bus will be drop-ins – there is no need to book an appointment first. Simply turn up on the day to get your vaccine.

The vaccination van will be rolling into Aylesbury's Vale Retail Park on Wednesday

The bus will be at the following locations over the coming days:

Aylesbury – Unit 3, Vale Retail Park (in the car park) – Wednesday, July 7, from 9am to 1pm;

Gerrards Cross Memorial Centre, 8 East Common, SL9 7AD – Friday, July 9, from 10am to 3pm;

Chesham Market – Saturday, July 10, from 9am to 3pm;

High Wycombe – The Hive, 1-2 Arnison Avenue, HP13 6DD – Sunday, July 11, from 10am to 3pm.

For the latest updates, or to check for any changes to scheduled Health on the Move visits, check here.

The Health on the Move bus is staffed by vaccine teams from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust. It has been arranged through partnership working between health and local authorities across the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICS)

If you have not yet had your vaccination and cannot, or are not eligible to, attend any of the mobile drop-in clinics, you can book your appointment here.