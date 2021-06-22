More drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Aylesbury and High Wycombe this week

More drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are coming to Buckinghamshire this week as the drive to ensure as many people as possible get the vaccine to protect them against emerging variants of the virus gathers pace.

One, at High Wycombe’s Adams Park, will cater for the newly eligible age group of 18 years and over, by offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The others, in Aylesbury will be offering Astra Zeneca jabs to people aged 40 and over.

Drop-in vaccination clinic

No appointment is needed at these clinics – you can simply pop in. Make sure you are in the correct patient group for the vaccine on offer at each clinic, and please take along your NHS number if you can – if you don’t have it, you can still be vaccinated but your visit may take very slightly longer.

The clinic at Adams Park, High Wycombe, will be open on Wednesday, June 23, from 9am to 11am. It will offer Pfizer vaccinations for people aged 18 to 39 who have not yet had a vaccination (or anyone who needs a second Pfizer jab for clinical reasons).

The clinic at Unit 3, Vale Retail Park, Aylesbury, HP20 1DH, is open from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 22 and 23. It will offer Astra Zeneca jabs to people who are aged 40 and over who have not yet had a vaccination, or who need a second AZ jab.

People who do not have a permanent residence are also welcome to attend these clinics.

Other drop-in clinics have run in the Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Burnham areas this month, with hundreds attending to get their jabs. You can stay abreast of the latest news on local vaccine clinics here.

Dr Raj Bajwa, chair of NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Now that all adults are eligible for their Covid-19 vaccination, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their jab. The drop-in vaccination clinics we have been running in Buckinghamshire are proving to be a really successful way of doing that.

“If you are eligible to attend the clinics in High Wycombe or Aylesbury, please do so. By getting your vaccination, you will be helping to keep yourself and those around you safe.

“I’d also like to once more thank all the vaccination teams who have worked so hard to bring these drop-in clinics to people across the county.”