More than a third of people in Bucks now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Across Buckinghamshire, 70% of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

More than a third of people in Buckinghamshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 162,815 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 38 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those who have received both jabs, 146,209 were aged 40 and over – 51 per cent of the age group.

It means 16,606 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Buckinghamshire, 70 per cent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bledlow, Cadmore End and Hambleden Valley, with 81.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Longwick, Kimble and Lacey Green, 81.8 per cent

3) Granborough, Stewkley and Great Brickhill, 81.8 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Oakridge and Castlefield, 48.5 per cent

2) Sands, 51.7 per cent

3) Aylesbury Central, 51.8 per cent

Across England, 17.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 16 – 38 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 15.1 million people aged 40 and over – 53 per cent of the age group.

In total, 30.4 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 67 per cent of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, nearly a quarter of staff at care homes in Buckinghamshire have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 3,721 out of 4,817 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 16 – meaning 23 per cent have not had a jab.