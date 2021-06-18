More than half of people in Buckinghamshire fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than half of people in Buckinghamshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 248,966 people had received both jabs by June 13 – 58 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 237,574 were aged 30 and over – 67 per cent of the age group.

Vaccine stock image

It means 11,392 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Buckinghamshire.

Across Buckinghamshire, 80 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bledlow, Cadmore End and Hambleden Valley, with 95.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Princes Risborough, 92.5 per cent

3) Longwick, Kimble and Lacey Green, 92 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Oakridge and Castlefield, 60.5 per cent

2) Aylesbury Central, 61 per cent

3) California and Southcourt, 61 per cent

Across England, 25.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 13 – 56 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 23.8 million people aged 30 and over – 67 per cent of the age group.