More than half of people in Bucks fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than half of people in Buckinghamshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 230,978 people had received both jabs by June 6 – 54 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 220,634 were aged 30 and over – 62 per cent of the age group.

54% of people aged 16 and over in Bucks have had both doses of the vaccine

It means 10,344 people aged between 16 and 29 have received both doses.

Across England, more than half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Buckinghamshire.

Across Buckinghamshire, 78 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bledlow, Cadmore End and Hambleden Valley, with 92.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Princes Risborough, 89.9 per cent

3) Longwick, Kimble and Lacey Green, 89.8 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Oakridge and Castlefield, 58.3 per cent

2) Aylesbury Central, 58.7 per cent

3) Gatehouse, 58.8 per cent

Across England, 23.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 6 – 52 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 22.3 million people aged 30 and over – 62 per cent of the age group.

In total, 33.6 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 74 per cent of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Buckinghamshire have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 3,755 out of 4,797 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by June 6 – meaning 22 per cent have not had a jab.